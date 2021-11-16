PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Shell to shift tax base to UK and ditch dual share structure https://on.ft.com/3wPpEfM - Boris Johnson warns EU to choose between Ukraine and Nord Stream 2 https://on.ft.com/3wO7GdR

- Andrew Bailey hints that main hurdle to UK rate rise has been cleared https://on.ft.com/3niIdG2 - CMC examines plans to split business after pandemic trading boom https://on.ft.com/30pELke

Overview - Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday it would scrap its dual share structure and move its head office to Britain from the Netherlands.

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the European Union faces "a choice" between "sticking up for Ukraine" and approving the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that the end of the UK's furlough scheme had generated little additional unemployment so far, suggesting that the main hurdle to seeking an interest rate rise had been cleared.

- British online trading group CMC Markets said on Monday it was exploring the merits of a possible separation of its leveraged and non-leveraged divisions in order to unlock shareholder value. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

