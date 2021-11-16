QUOTES-Companies, unions on Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden on Monday celebrated the signing of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, a rare bipartisan accomplishment in a deeply divided Washington The infrastructure bill won praise from industry and union officials who say the new law will help boost U.S. competitiveness and create well-paying jobs:

Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI): "We applaud the fact that the new law, and the executive order implementing it, have a strong focus on enhancing U.S. competitiveness and using American-made products – including by using American-made steel, which is cleaner and more sustainable than steel made in the other leading steel-producing countries."

Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which represents 1.3 million workers in chemical, manufacturing and retail, and other sectors: "With this bipartisan infrastructure bill now signed into law, President Biden is delivering on his promise to hardworking families to help create good-paying union jobs and invest in the roads and bridges that are the backbone of our economy."

JetBlue Chief Executive Robin Hayes: "This legislation enables meaningful enhancements to our nation’s roads, bridges and railways and will make travel safer, greener, and more equitable in all communities."

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark: "The enactment of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help connect 14 million Americans to broadband, provide clean drinking water for 10 million families, upgrade our energy grid, and grow our economy. It is the single largest investment in bridges since construction of the Interstate Highway System and the single largest investment in innovation, efficiency, and resiliency to address climate change in U.S. history."

"The bipartisan infrastructure negotiations showed us how Congress, the Administration, business and a diverse coalition of interests can work together to solve today's most pressing challenges." Tom Stroup, president of the Satellite Industry Association:

"SIA and its members strongly support the goal of connecting unserved and underserved Americans with reliable broadband connectivity and we applaud the broadband connectivity provisions in the newly signed Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal." Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, Executive Director and CEO, at MomsRising, a group representing more than one million mothers and their families:

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act ... is a major and unprecedented accomplishment that will not only improve our roads and bridges but also ensure more children and families have safe drinking water, more families have Internet access, more of us can breathe clean air, and many more of us have good-paying jobs."

