Left Menu

Mindteck reports financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021

Mindteck (India) Limited, the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-11-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 10:37 IST
Mindteck reports financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021
Mindteck. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mindteck (India) Limited, the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. The company's consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 75.97 crores as against Rs 73.42 crores for the previous quarter ended June 30, 2021, and Rs 72.81 crores for the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 4.41 crores as against a profit of Rs 21.46 crores (that included an exceptional item of Rs 18.18 crores) for the previous quarter ended June 30, 2021, and Rs 2.32 crores for the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2020. Furthermore, YTD revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2021 stood at Rs 149.39 crores as against Rs 141.43 crores for the six months ended September 30, 2020. YTD profit for the six months ended September 30, 2021 stood at Rs 25.87 crores (that includes an exceptional item of Rs 18.18 crores) as against Rs 3.99 crores for the six months ended September 30, 2020.

Consolidated cash and bank balance stood at Rs 91.84 crores as at September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 77.80 crores as at March 31, 2021 (Rs 62.91 crores as at September 30, 2020). Yusuf Lanewala, Non-Executive Chairman, commented, "We are very pleased to witness significant improvement in our overall performance compared to a year ago. The continued market confidence and momentum certainly puts us on better footing in our pursuit of a future of predictable, profitable, and sustainable growth."

Anand Balakrishnan, Mindteck's CEO and Managing Director, commented, "I am pleased to report that we won 18 new logos during the quarter. Two important additions include MedTech companies in Europe and the US. An engagement for an innovator in computer-assisted and image-guided surgery encompasses the design and development of two applications. Another engagement with a leader in cardiac rhythm management solutions includes simulator software development for a leadless pacemaker and programming head, as well as patient simulation. Furthermore, we won a Kubernetes-related development and testing project with a longstanding data storage client." He added, "As a reflection of our continuing commitment to provide service and delivery excellence, we also took steps to strengthen our practice, delivery and sales teams - for now, and in the post-pandemic period to come."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
2
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021