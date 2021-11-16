Left Menu

Jazeera Airways close to ordering up to 30 Airbus A320neo family jets -sources

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-11-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 10:54 IST
Jazeera Airways close to ordering up to 30 Airbus A320neo family jets -sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Kuwait's Jazeera Airways is close to placing an order for up to 30 Airbus A320neo family jets, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The airline's chairman, Marwan Boodai, told Reuters earlier this month the budget carrier was in talks with Airbus and Boeing to buy 30 Airbus A320neo or Boeing 737 MAX jets in a deal worth up to $2 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
2
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021