Jazeera Airways close to ordering up to 30 Airbus A320neo family jets -sources
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-11-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 10:54 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Kuwait's Jazeera Airways is close to placing an order for up to 30 Airbus A320neo family jets, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The airline's chairman, Marwan Boodai, told Reuters earlier this month the budget carrier was in talks with Airbus and Boeing to buy 30 Airbus A320neo or Boeing 737 MAX jets in a deal worth up to $2 billion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boeing
- Jazeera Airways
- Airbus
- Kuwait
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boeing delivers first KC-46A refueling tanker to Japan
Emirates to hold talks with Boeing at Dubai Airshow over 777X delays
Ryanair slams 'delusionary' Boeing in 737 jet price row
INSIGHT-From Boeing to Mercedes, a U.S. worker rebellion swells over vaccine mandates
INSIGHT-From Boeing to Mercedes, a U.S. worker rebellion swells over vaccine mandates