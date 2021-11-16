Left Menu

UK jobs rise again after furlough scheme, easing BoE worries

"However, responses to our business survey suggest that the numbers made redundant was likely to be a small share of those still on furlough at the end of September 2021," the ONS said. Separate official data published on Tuesday showed the unemployment rate fell to 4.3% in the three months to September.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 12:54 IST
UK jobs rise again after furlough scheme, easing BoE worries
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British employers added more workers to their payrolls in October after the government's job-protecting furlough scheme ended, potentially easing the lingering concerns at the Bank of England about the risks of raising interest rates.

Sterling rose as data showed the number of employees on company payrolls rose by 160,000 to 29.3 million employees last month and the unemployment rate in the third quarter fell by more than expected. The Bank of England, weighing up when to raise interest rates, is watching closely for how the labour market holds up after the scheme expired, with an estimated 1.1 million people still on it in its final days.

The Office for National Statistics said it was possible that people made redundant at the end of the furlough scheme would continue to appear as in work in the data for a few further months, while they worked out their notice period. "However, responses to our business survey suggest that the numbers made redundant was likely to be a small share of those still on furlough at the end of September 2021," the ONS said.

Separate official data published on Tuesday showed the unemployment rate fell to 4.3% in the three months to September. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to fall to 4.4% from 4.5% in the three months to August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
2
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021