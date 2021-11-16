ModAir pioneers India's first tech enabled "Air Logistics & Courier" platform

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/PNN): Taking a big leap forward into air cargo industry, ModAir Aviation IFSC Pvt Ltd (Modair) has launched an exclusive tech-enabled air logistics & courier platform focused on tier 2 and tier 3 cities to serve the rising population in these cities. In a first in India, ModAir has pioneered the concept of "one ton" small low cost aircraft capable of landing at small air fields with the aim to fulfil the demand in smaller cities for air logistics & courier.

With its exclusive services, ModAir hopes to disrupt the market by ensuring small loads convenient for the customers with low operational costs, easy accessibility of small airfields and above all the flexibility to capture the market by providing a seamless experience to its valued customers. ModAir has already done extensive market surveys to gauge the demand and now it's confidently moving ahead to order 50 small low-cost aircraft pan India to meet the requirement. In addition, ModAir is also working on putting together a technology platform which will connect customers and allow them to track and trace their shipments in real time.

While launching the one-of-a-kind tech-enabled air logistics & courier platform of ModAir, an elated Atul Jain, Chairman, ModAir said, "We are delighted to pioneer and provide an innovative solution for the need of cost-competitive air courier and logistics in India's growing tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Our exclusive tech-enabled air logistics & courier platform will be a force multiplier for the economies of these cities and towns. ModAir has deep domain knowledge in general aviation to provide a reliable and robust backbone for this platform. So, we are confident that with this advanced air logistics platform, our customers will be able to leverage the tools to book, track and manage their air shipments while simultaneously optimising their routing, costs and labour efficiency." Under the astute leadership of passionate aviator Atul Jain, CMD, ModAir together with the experienced aviator Varun Mittal, CEO, ModAir, the company aims to bring about a sea change in the way air courier and logistics business is being done in the country. Committed to introduce a wide bouquet of offerings, ModAir will expand its wings to across the globe in the times to come.

With one of the largest fleet of aircraft, ModAir offers the widest array of solutions to meet customers' needs as it specialises in multiple flying activities. Serving clients such as Flying Training Organisations (FTOs), and Non-Scheduled Operators Permit holders (NSOP), ModAir is aggressively increasing its services with plans to move into wide aircraft to support SOP, cargo airlines and helicopter operators in the near future. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

