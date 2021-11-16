Left Menu

Coromandel International to set up Rs 400 cr new sulphuric acid plant at Visakhapatnam

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:08 IST
Coromandel International to set up Rs 400 cr new sulphuric acid plant at Visakhapatnam
  • Country:
  • India

Murugappa Group firm Coromandel International on Tuesday said it is planning to set up a new sulphuric acid plant at its fertiliser complex in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

The Rs 400 crore new sulphuric acid plant will have 1,650 tonnes per day capacity at the company's existing fertiliser complex in Visakhapatnam, Coromandel International said in a regulatory filing.

The company has also signed technology partnership agreements with MECS (Monsanto Enviro-Chem Systems) and TKIS (ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions).

''India is a net importer of sulphuric acid, and the third largest importer globally, accounting for close to 20 lakh tonnes of imports. In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of our Prime Minister for import substitution and promotion of local manufacturing, we have announced the setting up of a new 1650 TPD sulphuric acid plant at Visakhapatnam,'' Coromandel International Executive Vice Chairman Arun Alagappan said.

Alagappan further noted that ''considering the essential nature of fertilisers, this investment will improve the self-sufficiency and availability of phosphatic fertilizers in the country.'' The new sulphuric acid plant for which the investment has been announced will increase the sulphuric acid production capacity by a further 5 lakh tonnes per annum from the current level of 6 lakh tonnes per annum, thereby resulting in a combined capacity of 11 lakh tonnes.

The investment is in line with Coromandel's long-term objectives to secure key raw materials for its fertiliser production.

The Visakhapatnam manufacturing unit of Coromandel has a production capacity of 1.3 million tonnes per annum of complex fertilisers and a captive phosphoric acid production capacity of close to 4 lakh tonnes per annum.

The new Sulphuric acid plant at Vizag will reduce the import dependence considerably and ensure sustainable production of Phosphoric acid, one of the key raw materials for phosphatic fertiliser manufacturing.

''We have worked in close partnership with Coromandel International Limited to be able to guarantee the precise performance and emissions control needed for the project to meet stringent environmental standards and production objectives.

''We are excited to be part of a project that provides Coromandel a state of the art sulphuric acid plant with carbon free power generation and to be able to support it with our many decades of expertise in sulphuric acid plant technology,'' MECS USA Global Licensing Manager Brian Blair added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021