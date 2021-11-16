Coromandel International to set up Rs 400 cr new sulphuric acid plant at Visakhapatnam

Murugappa Group firm Coromandel International on Tuesday said it is planning to set up a new sulphuric acid plant at its fertiliser complex in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

The Rs 400 crore new sulphuric acid plant will have 1,650 tonnes per day capacity at the company's existing fertiliser complex in Visakhapatnam, Coromandel International said in a regulatory filing.

The company has also signed technology partnership agreements with MECS (Monsanto Enviro-Chem Systems) and TKIS (ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions).

''India is a net importer of sulphuric acid, and the third largest importer globally, accounting for close to 20 lakh tonnes of imports. In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of our Prime Minister for import substitution and promotion of local manufacturing, we have announced the setting up of a new 1650 TPD sulphuric acid plant at Visakhapatnam,'' Coromandel International Executive Vice Chairman Arun Alagappan said.

Alagappan further noted that ''considering the essential nature of fertilisers, this investment will improve the self-sufficiency and availability of phosphatic fertilizers in the country.'' The new sulphuric acid plant for which the investment has been announced will increase the sulphuric acid production capacity by a further 5 lakh tonnes per annum from the current level of 6 lakh tonnes per annum, thereby resulting in a combined capacity of 11 lakh tonnes.

The investment is in line with Coromandel's long-term objectives to secure key raw materials for its fertiliser production.

The Visakhapatnam manufacturing unit of Coromandel has a production capacity of 1.3 million tonnes per annum of complex fertilisers and a captive phosphoric acid production capacity of close to 4 lakh tonnes per annum.

The new Sulphuric acid plant at Vizag will reduce the import dependence considerably and ensure sustainable production of Phosphoric acid, one of the key raw materials for phosphatic fertiliser manufacturing.

''We have worked in close partnership with Coromandel International Limited to be able to guarantee the precise performance and emissions control needed for the project to meet stringent environmental standards and production objectives.

''We are excited to be part of a project that provides Coromandel a state of the art sulphuric acid plant with carbon free power generation and to be able to support it with our many decades of expertise in sulphuric acid plant technology,'' MECS USA Global Licensing Manager Brian Blair added.

