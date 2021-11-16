Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 8 to Rs 1,232 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for November delivery gained Rs 8, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 1,232 per 10 kg in 13,845 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.

