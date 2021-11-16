Left Menu

Emirates says Boeing 777X expected to be certified in July 2023

The carrier has made progress in talks with Boeing over delays, but is waiting to see when it will receive the aircraft it views as vital to future growth, its president Tim Clark said on Tuesday.

The head of Dubai-based Emirates airline said on Tuesday the date being targeted for certification of the Boeing 777X jetliner is July 2023 and would constitute a trigger for providing definitive dates on deliveries.

The timetable for certification is set by U.S. regulators. The carrier has made progress in talks with Boeing over delays, but is waiting to see when it will receive the aircraft it views as vital to future growth, its president Tim Clark said on Tuesday.

