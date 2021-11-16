Left Menu

5 killed, 7 injured as MUV overturns after tyre burst in Maharashtra

Only one of the deceased has been identified so far, the official said.

Updated: 16-11-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:40 IST
Five people were killed and seven others injured when a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) overturned after suffering a tyre burst on a highway near Maharashtra's Solapur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 10.30 am near Kumbharli village on the Akkalkot-Solapur highway, located over 250 km from Pune, an official from Walsang police station said.

''When the vehicle reached near Kumbharli village, its front right side tyre suddenly burst and the vehicle turned turtle. While two persons died on the spot, three others were declared dead on arrival at a hospital,'' assistant police inspector Atul Bhosale said.

Seven others received injuries and they were rushed to a hospital, the official said.

The deceased included two women and three men, he said. ''It seems the passengers were unrelated and were travelling to Solapur. Only one of the deceased has been identified so far,'' the official said.

