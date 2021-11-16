Founder of I REE Group of Companies awarded with Certificate of Recognition by NHRO

Left Menu

Dr. Amit D Ojha, the founder of I REE Group of Companies has been felicitated with the 'Certificate of Recognition' by the National Human Rights Organisation for participating in one day Human Rights Workshop and Spotlight Award as a Key Invitee Delegate held on 7th November 2021 at Hotel Lemon Tree in Haryana's Gurugram.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:43 IST
New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/ThePRTree): Dr. Amit D Ojha, the founder of I REE Group of Companies has been felicitated with the 'Certificate of Recognition' by the National Human Rights Organisation for participating in one day Human Rights Workshop and Spotlight Award as a Key Invitee Delegate held on 7th November 2021 at Hotel Lemon Tree in Haryana's Gurugram. He was awarded the honor by OP Yadav, Cabinet Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment and Minister of Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare (Independent Charge) in the Haryana Government. Dr. Ojha was also awarded the 'Certificate of Recognition' by NHRO (National Human Rights Organisation) for his distinguished and invaluable services for the welfare and development of society.

Talking about being awarded the two big honors by such a big organization, DR. Amit D Ojha who is the founder of I REE Group of Companies says, "It is indeed a joyful moment for me to be recognized and awarded for my contribution to uplift the society's marginalized section. This gives me happiness but it also makes me feel more responsible. I would like to sincerely thank the National Human Rights Organisation (NHRO) for considering me for these awards and recognition of my small little role towards the betterment of the people and society as a whole." This is not the first time that Dr. Amit D Ojha has been given a prestigious honor. The founder of I REE Group of Companies recently has also been honored with the prestigious Rashtra Prerna Award 2021.

The award was accorded at the Atma Nirbhar Bharat National Conference 2021 and the virtual event was conducted in the month of August. Dr. Ojha also has been nominated for the honorary post of 'Head- East Zone (India)' by the National Project Committee of 'Save Our Rivers.' He will be resuming his charge with immediate effect and will work towards strengthening the campaign. A relatively known figure, Dr. Amit D Ojha, and his company- I REE Group of Companies has been at the forefront of helping the people by providing them houses and commercial buildings at a very low cost compared to other players in the market. The company does not even charge any interest from its clients and Dr. Amit D Ojha, through, his sharp understanding of the current market trends has proved himself to be an astute and socially responsible entrepreneur.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

