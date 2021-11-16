Left Menu

Airbus, Jazeera Airways strike $3.3 billion aircraft deal

Airbus has won its third deal of the Dubai Air Show, announcing that it has received an order for 28 new aircraft and a further option of up to five new planes from Kuwaits Jazeera Airways in a deal valued at some 3.3 billion.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 16-11-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:47 IST
Airbus, Jazeera Airways strike $3.3 billion aircraft deal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Airbus has won its third deal of the Dubai Air Show, announcing that it has received an order for 28 new aircraft and a further option of up to five new planes from Kuwait's Jazeera Airways in a deal valued at some $3.3 billion. The European plane maker's order announced at the aviation show on Tuesday includes 20 A320neos and eight A321neos. On the first two days, Airbus also made blockbuster sales. Airbus clinched a major deal on Monday valued into the billions of dollars to sell 111 new aircraft to the Air Lease Corporation. The show in Dubai typically sees a stream of order and product announcements. The expo pits France-based Airbus and its American rival Boeing, the two major manufacturers at the top of the supply chain, against each other in the crucial Mideast market filled with long-haul carriers connecting East and West.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021