PTC India bags orders from BEE; wins consultancy assignments from BSCL, EESL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 14:37 IST
PTC India on Tuesday said it has bagged orders from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and has also won consultancy assignments from Belgavi Smart City Limited and Energy Efficiency Services Limited.

PTC India Limited, has got orders from BEE for their flagship Perform Achieve & Trade (PAT) scheme in eight states / UTs, the leading power trading solutions & consulting services provider said in a statement.

Further, it stated that the company has won consultancy assignments on project management & impact assessment of energy efficiency projects from Belgavi Smart City Limited (BSCL) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

The assignments are valued at Rs 6.2 crore.

The consulting business of PTC is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 40 per cent for the last four years and the cumulative order book value stands at around Rs 221 crore for the same period.

PTC presently offers consulting services in the areas of Energy Management Solutions, Distribution Management Solutions, Transmission Advisory, Regulatory and Open Access consultancy, etc.

The trading activities undertaken by PTC include long term trading of power generated from large power projects including renewables as well as short term trading arising as a result of supply and demand mismatches, which inevitably occur in various regions of the country.

