Hindustan Zinc in the Global Top 5 Ranking of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2021

Udaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India - Hindustan Zinc retained its 1st position in Asia-Pacific in Mining and Metal sector with top scores in three dimensions - The company is also ranked 1st Globally in Environment dimension achieving a score of 88/100 Recognised globally for their green actions and commitment towards sustainable operations, Hindustan Zinc is proud to announce that it has improved it’s ranking to 5th globally in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021 among 81 assessed companies in the mining and metal sector. The overall score for Hindustan Zinc improved from 74 last year to 76 this year which put them in the global top 5 bracket of DJSI. Hindustan Zinc has also retained its 1st rank in the Asia-Pacific region in the Index, with top scores in three dimensions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc said, “We are extremely delighted to break into the global top 5 list while also retaining the top spot in Asia Pacific in the DJSI 2021 rankings. These rankings are a profound affirmation of our conscious efforts towards green actions and encompassing all the elements of ESG in our business practices. We recognize this as an opportunity to add more vigor to our ESG journey, set new benchmarks and continue to be recognized as global leaders in sustainable operations.” Hindustan Zinc, India’s largest and world’s leading integrated Zinc-Lead-Silver producer, has a strong focus on maintaining highest ESG standards, actioning against climate change, and conservation of water & energy. The company is committed to the principle of sustainable development and has pledged to invest $1bn in the next five years to go green.

*The rankings are based on the companies’ S&P Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) as declared on 12th November 2021. All of Hindustan Zinc’s rankings come in the Mining and Metal sector.

About Hindustan Zinc Limited Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world’s largest and India’s only integrated producer of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its Headquarter at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting upwind power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific and globally 5th in Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2021 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company, a member of the FTSE4Good Index and has scored ‘A’ rating by CDP for climate change.

Being a people-first company, Hindustan Zinc believes in inculcating the values of Trust and Excellence to have a culture of high-performance in its workforce. The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee-centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as – ‘Great Place to Work 2021’, ‘Company with Great Managers 2020’ by People Business and the PeopleFirst HR Excellence Award.

As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working to improve the lives of rural and tribal people residing near its business locations. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India and are currently reaching out to 700,000 people in 184 villages of Rajasthan, 5 in Uttarakhand and 16 villages in Gujarat. As a market leader, Hindustan Zinc governs about 78% of growing Zinc market in India.

Learn more about Hindustan Zinc on - https://www.hzlindia.com/home/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more updates. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Hindustan Zinc ranked 5th globally in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2021 in Mining and Metal sector PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)