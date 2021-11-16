Vicco Labs' launches its Cosmetic Products in EPL's Sustainable Platina Tube Packaging

Left Menu

EPL Limited, an Indian multi-national company in the business of manufacturing laminated plastic tubes, today announced a major conversion of a leading brand partner Vicco Labs to 100% recyclable packaging.

Updated: 16-11-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 14:46 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): EPL Limited, an Indian multi-national company in the business of manufacturing laminated plastic tubes, today announced a major conversion of a leading brand partner Vicco Labs to 100% recyclable packaging. Vicco labs and EPL have jointly worked to convert Vicco's 'Turmeric' range of products to recyclable Platina tubes.

Platina 250, 300 & 350 Lamitubes have been recognized by Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), USA as meeting or exceeding the strict APR HDPE critical guidance criteria on recyclability. Both Vicco Labs and EPL teams have worked together to do the required testing and ensure quality protocols are met, before the products are launched in the market. Vicco is one of the early movers to recyclable tube format, which is in line with its vision to convert to recyclable packaging. These set of products have converted Vicco Turmeric Skin Cream, Vicco Turmeric Aloe Vera Skin Cream, Vicco Turmeric WSO Cream and Vicco Turmeric Face Wash range to recyclable packaging. It is now available in Modern Trade, E-Commerce Platforms & Traditional Trade platforms.

During the occasion of this launch, Director of Vicco Labs Pvt Ltd, Deep Pendharkar said, "We are happy to lead the sustainability agenda and convert to recyclable packaging. This step is a way forward in order to achieve our sustainability commitments. EPL remains our partner of choice for innovative and sustainable tube packaging." On the occasion of this milestone, EPL 's President, AMESA, Deepak Ganjoo said, "We are delighted to partner with Vicco labs in this achievement and help them meet their sustainability commitments. EPL has been leading the pack in sustainable innovations, and we will continue to support leading brands in launching products in recyclable tube packaging. This is in line with our commitment towards sustainable environment."

The Platina tubes, after use, can be recycled in the dominant Code 2 plastic stream used across the globe for recycling milk cans, juice bottles etc. Platina tubes are not only 100 % recyclable but they also enable reduction in plastic usage through down gauging, helping leading FMCG brands in meeting their sustainability commitments. With increased focus on sustainability, EPL is working with several FMCG brands in India and globally to help them launch their products in recyclable tube packaging.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

