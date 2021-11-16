Aarav Unmanned Systems bags multiple contracts from various biz verticals of Tata Steel

Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS), an end-to-end drone solution start-up, has bagged multiple long-term contracts from various business verticals of Tata Steel to provide advanced drone-based enterprise solutions, according to a statement.

The start-up's drones are expected to help Tata Steel operate their mines more effectively and enhance productivity, besides ensuring higher regulatory fulfilment and safety, AUS said in the statement.

AUS and Tata Steel have already acquired exemptions for drone operations from the civil aviation ministry for one year across all the 23 mines, plants and raw material locations, according to the statement.

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has approved AUS' standard operating procedure (SOP) for one year to operate drones at Tata Steel entities, which will ensure that all the operations for the steelmaker will be carried out with 100 per cent regulatory compliance, it said.

AUS' drone solution is helping the Tata Steel project team to map the progress of the upcoming Kalinganagar expansion plant in Odisha, the start-up said.

The integrated steel complex will be the largest in India with a capacity of 8 million tonnes.

AUS founder and CEO Vipul Singh said, ''We are thrilled to bag multiple contracts based on our expertise in providing end-to-end enterprise solutions from our special purpose drone and data analytics platform. For Tata Steel, AUS drone solution will not only enhance monitoring and efficiency but also more sustainable business operations.'' A combination of world-class technology and a deep understanding of industry requirements has led AUS to emerge as the only vendor that qualified the operational requirements in an evaluation executed under real-world conditions, he added.

In another contract from the Tata Steel Corporate Audit team, AUS has signed a two-year rate contract to carry out drone-based physical verification of bulk inventory at all the 23 locations across multiple Tata Steel entities, according to the statement.

For the natural resources division of Tata Steel, AUS will carry out monthly drone surveys of the mining leases of Tata Steel Ltd and deliver advanced Mine Analysis, it said.

It added that Tata Steel also signed a contract with AUS to procure three survey-grade drones for serving internal survey requirements and R&D (research and development) applications.

''Technology is becoming increasingly ubiquitous in most industries and sectors today. The rapid pace of innovation is having a fundamental impact on the mining sector, too.

''We are happy to associate with AUS, the new-age disruptor in drone technology to modernise our mining operations,'' said Piyush Srivastava, chief-natural resource division at Tata Steel.

The drone-based digital survey and monitoring will bring in greater visibility and efficiency in mine management, land management as well as infrastructure management, Srivastava added.

