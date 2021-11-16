Left Menu

Equity benchmark indices close in red, energy sector drags Sensex down by 396 points

Indian equity market closed in red on Tuesday as the energy, oil and gas, and banking sector shares plummeted.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-11-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 16:46 IST
Equity benchmark indices close in red, energy sector drags Sensex down by 396 points
Indian equity market closed in red on Tuesday as the energy, oil and gas, and banking sector shares plummeted. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 396.34 points or 0.65 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 110.30 points or 0.61 per cent.

In BSE Sensex, the sectors which plummeted were the energy sector with a decline of 2.12 per cent, the oil and gas sector with 1.22 per cent, and the banking sector with 1.00 per cent. The sector which traded with a positive bias at the closing bell today was the auto sector with 2.61 per cent.

Among stocks, the top gainer was Maruti Suzuki, which surged 7.31 per cent to Rs 8,049.65, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) up by 3.44 per cent to Rs 960.30 per share. Tech Mahindra, Larsen and Bajaj Finance also traded with a positive bias today.

Meanwhile, Reliance cracked by 2.58 per cent, followed by State Bank of India (SBI) down by 2.31 per cent and UltraTechCement by 2.20 per cent. (ANI)

