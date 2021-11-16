Left Menu

EIB and ELKARGI partner to support Spanish companies affected by COVID-19

The EIB will grant ELKARGI a counter-guarantee of up to €75 million so it can channel over €110 million in finance to companies.

EIB | Madrid | Updated: 16-11-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 17:13 IST
The operation consists of a risk-sharing counter-guarantee scheme that allows the EIB and ELKARGI to increase their support for financing that promotes economic growth, competitiveness and employment. Image Credit: Twitter(@EU_Commission)
  • Country:
  • Spain

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and ELKARGI, a non-profit financial institution that aims to improve financial conditions for businesses, have signed an agreement to support companies, particularly those adversely affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The EIB will grant ELKARGI a counter-guarantee of up to €75 million so it can channel over €110 million in finance to companies. The EIB's counter-guarantee is backed by the European Guarantee Fund (EGF), as part of the European Union's €540 billion packages to respond to the economic impact of COVID-19.

The operation consists of a risk-sharing counter-guarantee scheme that allows the EIB and ELKARGI to increase their support for financing that promotes economic growth, competitiveness and employment. Thanks to the European Guarantee Fund, ELKARGI will be able to make financing available, through its guarantee, to medium-sized, non-SME companies with less than 3 000 employees with investment or working capital financing needs. The final beneficiary companies will be able to access the financing on favourable terms.

The aim of the European Guarantee Fund is to respond to the economic impact of COVID-19, ensuring that eligible businesses can obtain sufficient liquidity and access to long-term financing to weather the economic challenges caused by the pandemic.

"The agreement with ELKARGI demonstrates the EIB's strong commitment to supporting Spanish small and medium-sized companies affected by the pandemic to meet their financing needs. As the EU bank, we are on hand to help businesses continue their development and investments in the medium to long term, helping to strengthen Spain's business landscape," says EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix.

ELKARGI's CEO Zenón Vázquez also emphasised "the historic significance of our agreement with the EIB for ELKARGI. Beyond the recognition it gives us, it allows us to open up a new financing pathway for larger companies, which we believe we must also support. This agreement enables us to increase funding resources to €3 million, channelling this financing to medium-sized companies of up to 3 000 employees."

