Nexzu Mobility starts online sale of e-bikes, scooters for delivery across India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 17:18 IST
Pune-based electric vehicle maker Nexzu Mobility has commenced the online sales of its e-bikes and scooters through its e-commerce portal for delivery across India.

Electric vehicles are the future of transportation, and to enhance the adoption of clean mobility, Nexzu Mobility's e-commerce platform is offering complete online solutions right from purchasing an e-cycle to warranty, registration to the service request, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Besides, to purchase e-cycles and scooters smoother and more convenient, an EMI alternative with Zest Money is also available, it said.

Apart from this, Nexzu Mobility products are also available on Amazon, e-wheelers, and Blive, the company said.

''The world is gradually embracing the idea of electric vehicles not only because of affordable costs but also for healthier lives and a sustainable future.

''With our groundbreaking products, we are on a quest to provide customers a better, more efficient riding experience while also ushering in a green and clean revolution,'' said Pankaj Tiwari, chief marketing officer of Nexzu Mobility.

Customers can book an e-cycle by visiting Nexzu Mobility e-commerce website, selecting from a variety of models, it said, adding that the e-commerce platform also provides the option of purchasing insurance for Nexzu Mobility e-cycles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

