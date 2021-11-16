Left Menu

CIL allocates 17.34 MT of coal to power sector under special forward e-auction in Apr-Sept period

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 17:21 IST
  Country:
  • India

Coal India Ltd (CIL) allocated 72.1 per cent higher quantity of coal at 17.34 million tonnes under the special forward e-auction scheme to the power sector during the April-September period.

The state-owned company had allocated 10.07 Million Tonnes (MT) of coal under the scheme in the year-ago period, according to government data.

However, no coal was allocated under the scheme for the power sector in September.

Coal distribution through forward e-auction is aimed at providing access to coal for consumers who wish to have an assured supply over a long period through e-auction mode to plan their operations.

CIL, one of the major coal suppliers to the power sector, accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

