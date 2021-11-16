Left Menu

Ginger strengthens footprint in southern India; signs new hotel in Coimbatore

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 17:21 IST
Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI): Ginger Hotels, operated by Roots Corporation, a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company, on Tuesday announced strengthening of its presence in Tamil Nadu by signing a new hotel in Coimbatore.

The hotel would be designed around the brand's lean luxe design and service philosophy of offering a vibrant, contemporary and seamless hospitality experience to guests, a company statement said.

''This development is in line with the brand's growth strategy of expanding its presence in metros and key commercial hubs across India,'' Ginger Hotels, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Deepika Rao said.

''We are delighted to partner with Geetha Kumar's Hospitality and Healthcare Pvt Ltd for the hotel,'' Rao added.

With the addition of this hotel, The Indian Hotels Company would have 17 hotels in Tamil Nadu, including four under development, it said.

'Ginger Coimbatore' located on Avinashi Road would be convenient access to Coimbatore airport and the 72-key hotel would feature Ginger's newly designed signature rooms, Cafe Etcetra - the all day diner, a bar, fitness centre, banquet facility among others, the statement added.

