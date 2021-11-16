Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 75 lakh hidden under plane seat seized at Jaipur airport

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-11-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 17:25 IST
Customs officials seized gold worth about Rs 75 lakh placed under a passenger seat of an Air India flight that landed at the Jaipur International Airport from Dubai on Tuesday, and detained a passenger.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the officials conducted a search on the Air India plane and seized two rectangular gold bars weighing about 1,500 gram, Assistant Commissioner of Customs Department BB Atal said in a statement.

He said the value of the seized gold has been estimated to be around Rs 75.90 lakh.

The gold has been seized under Section 1962 of the Customs Act.

Atal said the passenger revealed during interrogation that the gold kept in the aircraft was to be collected by an airline staff but he doesn't know the staffer's name.

The passenger has been detained, the assistant commissioner added.

