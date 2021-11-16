Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 17:31 IST
IOB lowers yearly profit to Rs 646 cr on asset classification divergence
State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Tuesday revised downwards its net profit to Rs 646 crore for 2020-21 after reporting a divergence in asset classification and provisioning for bad loans.

While the bank reported Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) at Rs 16,323 crore in FY21, the Reserve Bank assessed it at Rs 17,023 crore, leading to a divergence of Rs 700 crore in gross bad loans.

Likewise, the net NPA divergence also came in at Rs 700 crore. The overall divergence in the provisioning stood at Rs 185 crore, IOB said in a regulatory filing.

Thus, net profit for FY21 was revised downwards to Rs 646 crore from the earlier reported Rs 831 crore, as per RBI's Risk Assessment Report (RAR) on divergence in asset classification and provisioning.

Stock of Indian Overseas Bank closed 0.24 per cent down at Rs 21 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

