Union minister Karad gives medical help to passenger who felt uneasy, giddy on Del-Mum flight

Union Minister Bhagwat Karad, a pediatrician by qualification, on Tuesday helped a co-passenger who was feeling uneasy on a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight.

A release from the office of the Union minister of state for finance here said the passenger complained of giddiness mid-air due to a blood pressure issue and the former reached out and provided first aid.

Dr Karad helped stabilize the passenger after he fell down, it added.

