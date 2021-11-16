Coromandel International announces Rs 400 crnew sulphuric acid plant at Vishakapatnam

Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI): Coromandel International Ltd, the second largest phosphatic fertilizer company, on Tuesday announced the setting up of a new Rs 400 crore sulphuric acid plant in Vishakapatnam, ''to improve the self-sufficiency and availability of phosphatic fertilisers in the country.'' The new 1,650 metric tonnes per day design capacity plant would come up at the existing fertilizer complex in Vishakapatnam at a cost of Rs 400 crore, company executive vice chairman Arun Alagappan said.

Coromandel International Ltd said it signed technology partnership agreements with Monsanto Enviro-Chem Systems (MECS) and ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions (TKIS), a company statement said here.

The 1,650 TPD sulphuric acid plant project would be set up within Coromandel's existing Vishakapatnam plant premises. ''..in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for import substitution and promotion of local manufacturing, Coromandel has announced the setting up of a new TPD sulphuric acid plant at Vishakapatnam.'' Arun Alagappan said.

Considering the essential nature of fertilizers, this investment would improve the self-sufficiency and availability of phosphatic fertilisers in the country. I would like to thank the leadership team of MECS and TKIS for being with us here today for the event'', he said.

`''This project is an important one for all of us involved and will play an important role in reducing the sulphuric acid imports into our country'', he said.

The plant would increase the sulphuric acid production capacity by five lakh metric tonnes per annum from the current six lakh metric tonnes, leading to an overall capacity of 11 lakh metric tonnes.

The Vishakapatnam manufacturing unit of Coromandel has a production capacity of 1.3 million tonnes per annum complex fertilizers and a captive phosphoric acid production capacity of close to four lakh tonnes per annum.

The new plant would be 'state-of-the-art' one, on par with global technology standards to control emissions. The steam generated from the process would be used for captive power generation, the company said.

''We have worked in close partnership with Coromandel International Ltd to be able to guarantee the precise performance and emissions control needed for the project to meet stringent environmental standards and production objectives'', MECS USA, Global Licensing Manager, Brian Blair said.

''Coromandel International remains one of our most esteemed customer in the phosphatic fertilizer space....the sulphuric acid project is one more opportunity to take our excellent business relationship forward'', TKIS India CEO and MD, Rajesh Kamath said.

