Akasa Air orders 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft to launch service in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 17:55 IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed new airline Akasa Air has ordered 72 '737 Max' aircraft from US-based aerospace company Boeing to launch service in India, a statement said on Tuesday.

''Akasa Air's order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, including the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200,'' the joint statement by Akasa Air and Boeing mentioned.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had last month given a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the operation of Akasa Air in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

