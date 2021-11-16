Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate first global innovation summit of pharma sector on Thursday

Updated: 16-11-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 17:58 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate first global innovation summit of pharma sector on Thursday
PM Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first global innovation summit of the pharmaceutical sector on Thursday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said this is a distinctive initiative that aims to bring together key Indian and international stakeholders from the government, industry, academia, investors, and researchers to discuss and strategise priorities to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem in the sector.

It will also highlight opportunities in the Indian pharma industry that has a huge growth potential.

The two-day summit will have 12 sessions and over 40 national and international speakers deliberating on a range of subjects, including the regulatory environment, funding for innovation, industry-academia collaboration, and innovation infrastructure, the PMO said. It will witness participation of leading members from domestic and global pharma Industries, officials, investors and researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), John Hopkins Institute, Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and other eminent institutes, it added.

