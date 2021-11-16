Omaxe Foundation organizes mass marriage for 11 couples in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Omaxe Foundation organized a mass wedding ceremony for 11 couples in Lucknow. Under the Leadership of Sushma Rohtas Goel, Chairperson, Omaxe Foundation, the event was held on 15th November 2021 at the International Institute of Disaster Management, Omaxe New Hazratganj. The mass wedding ceremony was organized for the people of the economically weaker and the underprivileged section of the society. All the arrangements for the event were taken care of by Omaxe Foundation and its District Coordinator Shalini Tiwari.

The event was graced by the presence of the Goel family who blessed the newlyweds for their married life. During the ceremony, the couples were gifted the necessary household items to help them start a new life. Omaxe Foundation stands committed to extending the support towards the upliftment of society and appreciates the efforts towards this initiative taken under the leadership of Ms. Sushma Rohtas Goel. Sushma Rohtas Goel, Chairperson, Omaxe Foundation said, "We are honoured to be able to contribute to this social cause. This mass wedding ceremony is not just the solemnization of a marriage, it has transformative and far-reaching benefits in the interest of society. There is no greater merit than marrying a girl from a weak and marginalized section of society. Omaxe Foundation is dedicated to various social works for the betterment of the society and this first mass marriage is a part of one such effort. We are hopeful to continue such efforts in the future."

Mass weddings are a humble gesture of the organization to help these needy people and bring joy to their lives. Besides, Omaxe Foundation, several other NGOs also came forward to join hands in the cause. Social workers Rishi Sardana, Ankit Awasthi, Shalini Chaubey, Deepak Agarwal, Pawan Kumar Soni, Preet Kaur Neema, Pant Varsha Verma, Ashutosh Chaubey, Sudha Shukla, Suman Saroj contributed to the cause. Omaxe Foundation is grateful to these people and NGOs for their contribution and also honoured them. During the event, all the necessary COVID protocols and precautionary measures were strictly followed.

Omaxe Foundation has been working continuously for 16 years at the grassroots level for the cause related to the education of children, women empowerment, skill development, and others. The organization has also extended support to specially-abled people from time to time. Various work-related to small-scale industries are being done by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and Omaxe Foundation runs various training programs to take forward the 'Vocal for Local' campaign.

