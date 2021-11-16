Salesforce, Manipal Global Education Services partner for skill development

Cloud-based software provider Salesforce on Tuesday said it has partnered with Manipal Global to launch a skilling initiative to build a talent pool of 'Trailhead-certified' professionals.

Through this initiative, Manipal Global will build a talent pool of Salesforce Trailhead qualified professionals by leveraging Manipal Global’s best practices focused on the future needs of higher education.

Salesforce Trailhead is a series of online tutorials that coaches beginner and intermediate developers on coding for the Salesforce platform.

Salesforce India Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya said COVID-19 has rapidly accelerated the migration to digital.

''We have realised that the digital transformation that we're about to take place we've got to decide whether it is a sprint or a marathon or is it both...if you are looking at scaling, you have to address the digital skills gap, and this is vital to increasing your business competitiveness, your employee performance and satisfaction as well as the customer experience,'' she added.

Recent research by International Data Corporation (IDC) cites that the Salesforce ecosystem will create about 13.28 lakh jobs in India by 2026. About 24 per cent of new jobs created in India in the Salesforce customer base this year leverage significant digital skills — such as using automation tools, the Internet of Things (IoT), and other complex applications.

“This collaboration is a step towards closing the gap between the current educational reality and the business need, by training young learners in advanced technology skills. With the post-pandemic world driving digital adoption on a massive scale, the world needs a huge pool of future-ready, highly skilled digital-savvy employees who can work on leading-edge technology platforms,'' Manipal Global Education Services Chairman T V Mohandas Pai said.

He added that with this collaboration, the partners are uniquely positioned to meet the demand for future-ready digital skills.

The programme will be delivered in an online mode. Learning will be hands-on, with an emphasis on mastering the skills, rather than just learning them.

Upon successful completion of the programme, candidates will be ready to appear for the Salesforce Certified Administrator and Salesforce Certified Platform Developer I product certification exams.

