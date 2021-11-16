Left Menu

MGCC-I in association with Nargis Dutt Foundation hosted a Drive for a Cause on World Kindness Day 13th November, 2021

The initiative drive for a Cause is intended to take a break away from the daily grind, explore the unfolded possibilities of MG Cars and discover new people those that have a common vision in life to serve the society and are passionate about giving back to the community.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 18:33 IST
MGCC-I in association with Nargis Dutt Foundation hosted a Drive for a Cause on World Kindness Day 13th November, 2021
MGCC-I in association with Nargis Dutt Foundation hosted a Drive for a Cause on World Kindness Day 13th November, 2021. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/Target Media): The initiative drive for a Cause is intended to take a break away from the daily grind, explore the unfolded possibilities of MG Cars and discover new people those that have a common vision in life to serve the society and are passionate about giving back to the community. The MG Car Club India (MGCC-I), which is formed with an objective of bringing together all the MG owners and enthusiasts across the country constantly strive to create motoring events and activities that are truly world-class and certainly rewarding.

Nargis Dutt Foundation is a registered, charitable organization working passionately in the areas of Health & Education since 1981. They believe, no lives should be lost due to unaffordability of medical treatment and no child should be deprived of a good education due to lack of funds. Drive of a Cause was first of its kind activity hosted by MGCC-I Mumbai to promote Girl Child Education and help them achieve the future they deserve.

The presence of Priya Dutt (Trustee- Nargis Dutt Foundation) along with Gautam Modi (Managing Director- Modi Group), Nidhi Modi (Director- Modi Group), Vivek Dhawan MG India Official, MGCC Officers and FICCI Flo Mumbai elevated the quintessence of the event and supported cause. This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021