Alstom inaugurates new components manufacturing facility in Coimbatore

Alstom on Tuesday inaugurated its new components manufacturing facility in Coimbatore in the presence of Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India.

''Alstom, a global leader in sustainable and green mobility solutions, inaugurated its new components manufacturing facility in Coimbatore, in the presence of Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India and Alain Spohr, Managing Director, Alstom India & South Asia,'' a company statement said.

According to the statement, this is the largest components manufacturing facility in Asia and is dedicated to improving industrial efficiency in manufacturing components for various prestigious national and international projects.

Alstom’s industrial presence in Coimbatore has evolved across three sites since 1978.

This new site is spread over a total area of 15 acres and has an installed capacity of 2.1 million hours that will offer a higher degree of production diversity and complexity -- integration and testing of tractions, auxiliary converters, cubicles, driver desks and Rolling Stock looms. The site will create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, and currently has a gender diversity rate of 20 per cent.

The Coimbatore site currently delivers not just to Alstom’s Indian sites, but also to major sites across 5 continents -- Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America. Some of the key countries include -- France, Canada, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, UAE etc.

''Our presence in Coimbatore dates to the 1970s and since then we’ve grown multifold. The opening of this facility is a testament to our commitment to the government’s flagship ‘Make in India’ & ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. With our enhanced capabilities and a team of talented and dedicated employees, we are proud to be a catalyst in India’s manufacturing-led growth story.

“We have been the preferred mobility partner on various Indian projects and are keenly looking forward to becoming a leading supplier of components across Alstom’s sites globally,'' Speaking at the inauguration, Alain Spohr Alstom India MD, said.

Emmanuel Lenain said, ''French companies are fully committed to ‘Make in India’ and speeding ahead on the back of strong bilateral relations between the two countries. It is heartening to see India’s manufacturing prowess powering global mobility”. “I salute the efforts and investments made by Alstom over the years in India towards building a strong base of sustainable mobility solutions and high localisation while creating a positive impact on the people and communities.'' In line with Alstom’s sustainability goals for 2025, this site has undertaken several sustainability measures like - targeting 80 per cent of regular activities to be run on green energy, utilise 100 per cent of natural light during daytime, rainwater harvesting, reusing 100 per cent of the sewage treated water, etc.

The factory also boasts of a stellar record in safety. Cumulatively, the factory has successfully achieved 10+ years of accident-free man-days.

In line with its commitment to contributing sustainably to communities in need, Alstom is taking up various projects around the factory.

With the objective of reaching out to over 100,000 direct beneficiaries, the company has pledged Rs 3 crore for various CSR projects in the next three years. Some of these activities include - Water conservation, sustainable rural living and youth skilling.

With this stronger industrial and commercial base to offer a broad range of components, Alstom is much stronger to address the mobility needs of India and the world.

