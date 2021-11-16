SDGs cannot be achieved without realisation of child rights: Amitabh Kant

Sustainable Development Goals cannot be achieved without the realisation of child rights, NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event organised by child rights NGO Save the Children, he said Sustainable Development Agenda has huge implications for the rights of children.

''The SDGs cannot be achieved without the realisation of child rights. It is important to prioritise children in the endeavour to achieve SDGs (Sustainable Development Goa''l) as Sustainable Development Agenda has huge implications for the rights of children, Kant said.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted by all United Nations member states in 2015. It provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.

There are 17 SDGs which are an urgent call for action by all countries -- developed and developing -- in a global partnership.

Delivering the key note address, Rakesh Ranjan, Mission Director Aspirational District Program NITI Aayog, said, ''The pandemic has put a spotlight on vulnerable and at-risk children and a multi-stakeholder discussion is critical to address their needs effectively.

''The Government of India has always been committed to ensuring that policies and programs are inclusive and address the needs of the children. To effectively monitor the success of any initiatives, relevant and timely data is critical. Addressing data gaps on critical issues affecting the children is critical, which includes data generated by diverse stakeholders, including the children.'' Sudarshan, Chief Executive Officer, Save the Children, India, said his organisation is coming out with 'The Rights and Agency of Children in India (TRAC)' report to mark the occasions of India's as well as World Children's days, as part of the Decade of Action for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

