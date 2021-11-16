Left Menu

SDGs cannot be achieved without realisation of child rights: Amitabh Kant

Sustainable Development Goals cannot be achieved without the realisation of child rights, NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.Speaking at an event organised by child rights NGO Save the Children, he said Sustainable Development Agenda has huge implications for the rights of children.The SDGs cannot be achieved without the realisation of child rights.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 18:37 IST
SDGs cannot be achieved without realisation of child rights: Amitabh Kant
  • Country:
  • India

Sustainable Development Goals cannot be achieved without the realisation of child rights, NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event organised by child rights NGO Save the Children, he said Sustainable Development Agenda has huge implications for the rights of children.

''The SDGs cannot be achieved without the realisation of child rights. It is important to prioritise children in the endeavour to achieve SDGs (Sustainable Development Goa''l) as Sustainable Development Agenda has huge implications for the rights of children, Kant said.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted by all United Nations member states in 2015. It provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.

There are 17 SDGs which are an urgent call for action by all countries -- developed and developing -- in a global partnership.

Delivering the key note address, Rakesh Ranjan, Mission Director Aspirational District Program NITI Aayog, said, ''The pandemic has put a spotlight on vulnerable and at-risk children and a multi-stakeholder discussion is critical to address their needs effectively.

''The Government of India has always been committed to ensuring that policies and programs are inclusive and address the needs of the children. To effectively monitor the success of any initiatives, relevant and timely data is critical. Addressing data gaps on critical issues affecting the children is critical, which includes data generated by diverse stakeholders, including the children.'' Sudarshan, Chief Executive Officer, Save the Children, India, said his organisation is coming out with 'The Rights and Agency of Children in India (TRAC)' report to mark the occasions of India's as well as World Children's days, as part of the Decade of Action for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021