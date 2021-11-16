Left Menu

Kerala introduces Responsible Tourism classification norms for hotels, resorts

The Minister also said that the recently launched Caravan Tourism project has received tremendous response from the industry.The Caravan Parks coming up across the state under the project will also become cultural hubs, he said.

PTI | Thiruvananthpuram | Updated: 16-11-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 18:39 IST
Kerala on Tuesday introduced Responsible Tourism (RT) Classification for hotels and resorts, giving an added thrust to environmental protection and ecological-restoration through tourism.

Launching the RT Classification Software and online application portal for standardization schemes at a function here, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said this initiative, based on sustainable management, socio-cultural, economic and environmental responsibility, ''is a role model for the entire nation.'' The Minister also released a short video about the standardization schemes on the occasion, a release issued by the Tourism Department said.

As per the scheme, hotels and resorts have been classified into RT Diamond, RT Gold and RT Silver categories, which is based on their score in following the specified environmental criteria, the Minister said.

''Also, properties earning more than 80 per cent score in environmental responsibility criteria will receive RT Green Classification. With the launch of the online portal as part of the initiative, all processes will be eased and there will not be any delay in providing services,'' Riyas said.

Now on, the accreditation process for homestays, service villas, Ayurveda centres and resorts, Adventure Tourism service providers, amusement parks, heritage homes conservation project Grihastali and license for tour guides will be available online, he said.

Elaborating on Kerala Tourism's (KT) plans for collaboration with other departments, Riyas said Department of Tourism will be joining hands with the Transport Department to set up 'Foodie Wheels' in 20 major tourism destinations across the state to introduce local cuisines to the visitors. Discussions were also held with the Culture Department on exploring the scope of 'cinema tourism'.

Besides, plans are also on the anvil to partner with Public Works Department to create facilities for the public to relish local food on old and unused bridges that have a stability certificate, Riyas, who also holds the Public Works portfolio, added. The Minister also said that the recently launched Caravan Tourism project has received tremendous response from the industry.

The Caravan Parks coming up across the state under the project will also become cultural hubs, he said.

