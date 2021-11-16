Saudi restored 45% of pre-COVID passenger air traffic, Al Arabiya reports

The head of the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority told Al Arabiya TV on Tuesday that the kingdom had restored 45% of pre-COVID passenger traffic estimated in 2019 at around 100 million passengers.

The Saudi-owned TV channel quoted Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, as saying he expected the number to increase to 50% by the end of this year.

