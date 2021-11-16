1 dead, 6 injured in road accident inside Nashri tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar highway
- Country:
- India
One person was killed and six people were injured on Tuesday when two vehicles crashed into each other on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
An SUV, which was on its way to Jammu, collided with a mini bus inside Nashri tunnel on the highway, they said.
One person died on the spot and six people were injured, they said. All the injured were taken to Chenani hospital and four of the injured are serious.
Traffic was briefly disrupted on the highway following the accident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Udhampur
- Kashmir
- Nashri
- Chenani hospital
ALSO READ
PDD signs pact with IIT Jammu for capacity building to reduce transformer breakdowns
Private bank security guards stage protest against salary cut in Jammu
Six judges appointed at High Courts of Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Karnataka
Jammu and Kashmir administration sacks deputy superintendent of prisons and a school principal for alleged terror links: Officials.
(Eds: Correcting slug) Jammu and Kashmir administration sacks deputy superintendent of prisons and a school principal for alleged terror links: Officials PTI SKL AAR AAR