Left Menu

Trident Brand Studio Declared 'India's Best In-House Design Studio'

A very respectable platform which recognises Design Studios for their professional work, business practices, and transparency, IBDA celebrates the best, most creative, well managed and professional design projects and teams of India. It is also one of the largest players in home textiles globally.Tridents towels, yarns, bed sheets and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of happy customers across the world.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 18:55 IST
Trident Brand Studio Declared 'India's Best In-House Design Studio'
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh, Punjab, India (NewsVoir) Trident Group’s in-house Brand Studio has been declared ‘India’s Best In-House Design Studio’ at India’s most authentic design show “India’s Best Design Awards” (IBDA) initiated by the DesignIndia Magazine. A very respectable platform which recognises Design Studios for their professional work, business practices, and transparency, IBDA celebrates the best, most creative, well managed and professional design projects and teams of India. The eminent jury comprised 24 members, including senior professors of NID, IIT Bombay, and International Design College among other veteran design professionals.

See more about Trident Brand Studio here www.youtube.com/watch?v=_KFg-g863Yw The Trident Brand Studio comprises artists from different corners of India. The team has worked on numerous campaigns for Trident including Trident’s latest foray into the detergent and notebooks sector. Some of the distinct projects accomplished by them are the internationally acclaimed JIVA wellness brand of home textiles, We Save Nature and the recent campaign for Trident yarns.

Trident Brand Studio brings to life the various products and the core brand essence of Trident - to create ‘Designs with Purpose'. An epitome of vivid imagination and fresh concepts to make every piece stand out, over the years Trident Brand Studio has delighted customers in more than 100 countries.

About Trident Group Trident Limited (NSE: TRIDENT; BSE: 521064) is the flagship Company of Trident Group, a USD 3 billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen), Paper (Wheat Straw-based) and Chemicals manufacturer with captive power generation facility. It is also one of the largest players in home textiles globally.

Trident’s towels, yarns, bed sheets and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of happy customers across the world. Supplying national, captive, and retailer owned brands; the organization is accorded with multiple national and international awards from its customers, vendors and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

For more information please visit www.tridentindia.com. Image: Trident Brand Studio declared ‘India’s Best In-House Design Studio’ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021