Germany parties aim to present coalition deal next week

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-11-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 18:57 IST
The three parties working to form Germany's next governing coalition have made progress in negotiations and aim to present a coalition agreement of next week, senior party officials said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of negotiations in Berlin, Michael Kellner, a senior lawmaker from the Greens, said that negotiators would continue their talks this week and next, adding: "Thoroughness comes before speed."

The optimistic message that a coalition deal was in reach was reiterated by Lars Klingbeil, general secretary of the centre-left Social Democrats, and Volker Wissing, general secretary of the business-friendly Free Democrats.

