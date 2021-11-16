Germany parties aim to present coalition deal next week
The three parties working to form Germany's next governing coalition have made progress in negotiations and aim to present a coalition agreement of next week, senior party officials said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of negotiations in Berlin, Michael Kellner, a senior lawmaker from the Greens, said that negotiators would continue their talks this week and next, adding: "Thoroughness comes before speed."
The optimistic message that a coalition deal was in reach was reiterated by Lars Klingbeil, general secretary of the centre-left Social Democrats, and Volker Wissing, general secretary of the business-friendly Free Democrats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
