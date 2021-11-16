Left Menu

Byju's introduces period leaves for staff, trainees

The leaves can be availed on multiple instances and can also be split into half-day leaves.In a step towards creating a fair and balanced work culture, all women employees at Byjus are eligible for a total of 12 period leaves in a calendar year, the statement said.Byjus has about 12,000 employees and trainees.Under the new maternity leaves policy, in addition to the 26 weeks of paid leave, Byjus offers its employees an additional 13 weeks of unpaid leave.

Edtech major Byju's on Tuesday said it has updated its employee leave policy wherein staff and trainees will be able to work in a flexible manner, including availing period and child care leaves.

This new policy is a significant step in prioritising employees' happiness, work-life integration, flexibility, and workplace sensitivity, a statement said.

According to Byju's updated Child Care Leaves, employees with children aged up to 12 years are eligible for seven leaves annually. The leaves can be availed on multiple instances and can also be split into half-day leaves.

In a step towards creating a fair and balanced work culture, all women employees at Byju's are eligible for a total of 12 period leaves in a calendar year, the statement said.

Byju's has about 12,000 employees and trainees.

Under the new maternity leaves policy, in addition to the 26 weeks of paid leave, Byju's offers its employees an additional 13 weeks of unpaid leave. For new fathers, the number of paternity leaves has been increased from seven to 15 days.

This new policy allows new parents the assured flexibility and security to bond with their children in the early years of life, it added.

''At Byju's, it is our constant endeavour to create an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and cared for. We are committed to building a healthy and inclusive culture for all employees, and the roll out of this upgraded leave policy is a step in that direction,'' Byju's Chief People Officer Pravin Prakash said.

He added that Byju's looks forward to building a more positive and compassionate work environment for today's workforce.

