Left Menu

Gold prices rise by Rs 94 on global trends

Gold prices have held strong trading range capping down side despite of strong dollar and firm US bond yields on inflation worries, according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst Commodities, Tapan Patel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 19:30 IST
Gold prices rise by Rs 94 on global trends
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices rose by Rs 94 to Rs 48,388 per 10 gram in spot markets here on Tuesday on the back of positive global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 48,294 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, declined by Rs 88 to Rs 65,489 per kg from Rs 65,577 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold traded higher at USD 1,866 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.09 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.18 per cent up at USD 1,866 per ounce on Tuesday. Gold prices have held strong trading range capping down side despite of strong dollar and firm US bond yields on inflation worries,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. In futures trade, the December contract of gold traded marginally higher by Rs 9 at Rs 49,307 per 10 gram on MCX.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021