Mandaviya cycles to Pragati Maidan to inaugurate health ministry's pavilion at IITF

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Tuesday led a bicycle rally to Pragati Maidan to inaugurate the Health Ministry's pavilion at India International Trade Fair (IITF) to raise awareness about lifestyle diseases in view of the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The theme of this year's Health Pavilion at the 40th IITF at Pragati Maidan is to create awareness about NCDs, also called lifestyle diseases, and project the importance of ''total health''.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Health Pavilion, Mandaviya announced a month-long campaign as part of ''Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'' to create awareness about preventive health. ''During this month-long campaign, we have set ourselves a target of conducting 7.5 lakh Wellness Sessions and 75 lakh NCD screenings across the country though the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres. ''Early screening will aid in timely identification of diseases. This is part of the overarching concept of Total Health, which is comprehensive including preventive and promotive health,'' he stated.

The Fit India, Eat Right India, Khelo India, and yoga form part of the ''Total Health'' vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will lay the foundations for a healthy and productive New India, he stated.

He also observed that Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is a revolution and will help in digital records-keeping. “As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav activities, we will be launching a drive to register for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.” Speaking on India's nation-wide vaccination drive against COVID-19, he stated, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister, Jan Bhagidari has played a very critical role in India's fight against COVID.'' On the National Press Day, Mandaviya expressed gratitude to the media for removing vaccine hesitancy and dispelling rumours. A total of 113 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered with the support of various stakeholders, he added.

“We have achieved 113 crore vaccination doses administration with the support of various stakeholders,” he stated. He also spoke on the Ayushmann Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission launched recently by PM Modi to deal with any future pandemic and improve health infrastructure. ''Rs. 64,000 crores have been sanctioned by the Government of India with the aim that every district will be covered to strengthen health Infrastructure of the country,'' he said.

The health minister spoke about partnership with the private sector in providing healthcare. ''Competition will help in providing affordable prices.'' ''MBBS seats have doubled and PG seats also increased. We need more doctors and we are investing in hospitals to increase the doctor-patients ratio also,'' he said.

In the bicycle rally to the pavilion, he was joined by senior officers of the health ministry including ICMR DG Balram Bhargava, FSSAI CEO Arun Singhal, Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel and Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal among others.

