Left Menu

Bank loan fraud: ED raids Guwahati's Ghosh Brothers Group

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 19:57 IST
Bank loan fraud: ED raids Guwahati's Ghosh Brothers Group
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it raided premises of Ghosh Brothers group of companies, a prominent business group having multiple car dealerships in Guwahati, as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged bank loan fraud against it.

Cash and jewellery worth Rs 63 lakh have been seized by the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said in a statement.

The money laundering case was filed by the ED after studying multiple FIRs of the CBI against Ghosh Brothers group of Guwahati and at least five linked entities after a complaint was sent by the IDBI Bank to the CBI.

''The promoter/director of Ghosh Brothers group of companies defrauded the IDBI Bank to the extent of Rs 124 crore by taking loan on the basis of fake and fabricated documents,'' the ED alleged.

It said the group and its promoters and directors like Pranab Ghosh, Pratul Ghosh and Gita Rani Ghosh ''diverted'' part of the bank loan amounts after rotating the money among various accounts maintained by them with other banks to the accounts of other group companies as well as to unrelated parties. ''Majority of the companies were registered at the same address of Ghosh Brothers Motors Pvt Ltd and were found to be shell companies which were used to rotate and divert the proceeds of loan,'' the agency claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021