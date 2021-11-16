Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:06 IST
Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2021: Hindalco emerges as world's most sustainable aluminium co
Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metals flagship of Aditya Birla Group, on Tuesday said it has once again emerged as the world's most sustainable aluminium company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2021.

Hindalco ''has achieved the No. 1 rank in the aluminium industry for its sustainability performance in the 2021 edition of the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) corporate sustainability assessment (CSA) rankings'', the company said in a statement.

Hindalco is the only aluminium company to enter the exclusive DJSI World Index in 2021 and retains its membership in DJSI Emerging Markets Index.

The DJSI World Index comprises the top 10 per cent of the largest 2,500 companies by market capitalisation in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic and ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors.

''This is the second consecutive year that Hindalco is at the top of the DJSI Indices having achieved a score of 73 percentage points against an industry average score of 30,'' it said.

Hindalco Industries Managing Director Satish Pai said, ''Our listing in DJSI is a testament to the effectiveness of our holistic approach and reinforces our commitment to our motto of people, planet and prosperity.'' PTI SID HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

