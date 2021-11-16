Left Menu

Rs 75 cr black income detected after raids on real estate groups in AP, Telangana: CBDT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:13 IST
Rs 75 cr black income detected after raids on real estate groups in AP, Telangana: CBDT
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department detected undisclosed income of Rs 75 crore after raiding three different real estate business groups based in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the CBDT said on Tuesday.

The searches were carried out on November 10 at 30 premises in Vishakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

''The search operation has resulted in the detection of undisclosed income to the tune of about Rs 75 crore,'' the CBDT said in a statement.

It added that Rs 1.20 crore in cash and jewellery valued at Rs 90 lakh were seized and prohibitory orders placed on nine bank lockers found during the raids.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the tax department.

''Various incriminating evidence such as digital evidence, hand-written books, loose sheets containing undisclosed cash transactions were seized during the searches,'' it said ''The analysis of this evidence reveals that expenses have been inflated through bogus claims, to suppress taxable income,'' the CBDT alleged.

The statement claimed that these groups made ''transactions in cash which have not been reflected in the books of accounts''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021