Britain advises against all but essential travel to Lebanon
Britain has advised against all but essential travel to Lebanon, in a new update issued on Tuesday.
Lebanon is suffering a financial and economic meltdown which the World Bank has labelled as one of the deepest depressions of modern history, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and a massive explosion at Beirut's port that destroyed large parts of the city and killed more than 215 people.
"The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) now advises against all but essential travel to Lebanon, except for those areas to which the FCDO advises against all travel," it said in a statement.
