Voice start-up Skit to hire 1,000 persons in a year 

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:57 IST
Skit, a voice automation start-up, on Tuesday said it is targeting to hire 1,000 persons by the end of 2022 as it sees business growth.

The company, which has raised USD 30 million in venture funding so far, currently employs 200 persons.

The new hires will be across diverse roles and dynamic skillsets for strategic business and technical expansion, and a majority of them will be in India, as per an official statement.

''With the aim to scale the company by 10x in the coming year, our priority is to first augment our sales, delivery and tech teams who will be at the forefront of Skit's explosive growth trajectory,'' its co-founder and Chief Executive Sourabh Gupta said.

In the US and Southeast Asian markets, the company will focus on bolstering sales and marketing roles, along with filling niche requirements for high-quality data annotation, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

