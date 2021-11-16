Left Menu

Home First Finance Co India plans to raise up to Rs 99 cr via bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:28 IST
Home First Finance Co India plans to raise up to Rs 99 cr via bonds
  • Country:
  • India

Home First Finance Company India on Tuesday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 99 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

''A meeting of the committee of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, November 22, 2021,'' the non-banking financial company said in a regulatory filing.

Under this, the company plans to issue secured, redeemable and taxable non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches up to Rs 99 crore, it added.

Shares of Home First Finance Company India on Tuesday closed at Rs 736.55 apiece on the BSE, up 0.44 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021