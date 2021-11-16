Left Menu

Telecom secretary inaugurates portal for public procurement policy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman on Tuesday inaugurated a public procurement policy (Make In India) portal for telecom products on which manufacturers, vendors and other stakeholders can register their grievances and track the status of their complaints.

Rajaraman also inaugurated Nationwide MTCTE Helpdesk and Evaluation Centre infrastructure and Control Lab at the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), an official statement said.

In the recent past, industry bodies have flagged several instances alleging flouting of public procurement policy norms in public purchases. The allegation had also led to cancellation of a BSNL tender for procurement of 4G equipment.

