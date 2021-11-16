Left Menu

U.S. State Department urges U.S. citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 23:06 IST
U.S. State Department urges U.S. citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday again urged U.S. citizens in Ethiopia to leave the country immediately while the security situation permits it, adding that Washington has no plans to facilitate an evacuation via military or commercial aircraft.

A senior State Department official said the African Union envoy for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo, is planning to return to Ethiopia in the coming days. The U.S. will assess how it can support Obasanjo, including whether it makes sense for U.S. Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman to return, the official said, as Washington steps up pressure to bring an end to the conflict in Ethiopia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Māori ask anti-vaccine protesters to stop using haka; Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Māori ask anti-vaccine protesters to stop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021