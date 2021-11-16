Left Menu

Welspun gets letter from Maharashtra for opening Amravati road project

Welspun said that it is the 5th hybrid annuity model HAM road project completed by the company with a completion cost of approximately Rs 1,650 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 23:15 IST
Welspun gets letter from Maharashtra for opening Amravati road project
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Welspun Enterprises on Tuesday said it has received a letter from the Maharashtra government declaring a provisional commercial operation date of November 11 for a road project completed by it in Amravati.

The company said that it is entitled to receive annuity, interest, and operations and maintenance payments from the Public Works Department every six months in accordance with the provisions of the concession agreement. Welspun said that it is the 5th hybrid annuity model (HAM) road project completed by the company with a completion cost of approximately Rs 1,650 crore. ''With this completion, of the company's total HAM road portfolio of seven projects of around Rs 9,920 crore, five projects of Rs 6,250 crore have achieved PCOD/COD and thereby revenue generating,'' the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Māori ask anti-vaccine protesters to stop using haka; Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Māori ask anti-vaccine protesters to stop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021