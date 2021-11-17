Flood damage cuts all rail access to Canada's largest port of Vancouver

The port of Vancouver, Canada's largest, said on Tuesday that all rail access had been cut by floods and landslides further to the east, a development that could hit shipments of grain, coal and potash. Two days of torrential rain in the Pacific province of British Columbia triggered major flooding and shut rail routes operated by Canadian Pacific Rail and Canadian National Railway, by far the country's two biggest rail companies.

"All rail service coming to and from the Port of Vancouver is halted because of flooding in the British Columbia interior," said port spokesperson Matti Polychronis. The floods have also closed numerous highways, including all main routes to Vancouver, she said.

Vancouver's port moves C$550 million ($440 million) worth of cargo each day, ranging from automobiles and containerized finished goods to essential commodities. Some areas of British Columbia received 8 inches (200 mm) of rain on Sunday, the amount that usually falls in a month. (Writing by David Ljunggren; additional reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary, Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Ed Osmond, Jonathan Oatis and Aurora Ellis)

